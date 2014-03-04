Jared Allen, Minnesota Vikings preparing to part ways?

Now the four-time first-team All-Pro's agent acknowledges Allen is determined to get "a clean shot at free agency" next week.
"He was a RFA (restricted free agent) tender, the high one, then he was tagged then traded," agent Ken Harris told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. "He's never been a free agent."
The writing is on the wall, though. After racking up individual accolades throughout his career, the 31-year-old is a better fit on a Super Bowl contender.
"He's definitely going to see what 32 teams have to say, not 31," Harris continued. "I'll give him the cap numbers, moves teams have made (and) how close they are to contending so he knows it all."
He appeared to lose a step last season while playing every down. Best suited to a 4-3 scheme, Allen's ideal role at this stage just might be as a situational pass rusher with the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots.
Both Super Bowl XLVIII participants were reported to be interested in Allen at the trade deadline last October. Perhaps the Broncos will have a better chance of beating the Seahawksoff the field.
