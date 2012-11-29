Jared Allen: Hit on Chicago Bears' Lance Louis not dirty

Jared Allen still is sorry that Lance Louis' season is over. The Minnesota Vikings defensive end leveled Louis with a block during an interception return last week and tore the Chicago Bears offensive lineman's anterior cruciate ligament.
Harrison: Week 13 predictions
With only five games left in the regular season, it's must-win time for several clubs. Elliot Harrison provides his picks for Week 13. More ...
"Just making a block on an interception," Allen said Thursday, via The Associated Press. "Like I said before, it was never my intention to hurt a guy. I feel bad that he got hurt. That's obviously never my intention. But 'Toine's coming up the sideline to make a play.
"I blocked the guy, and sometimes bad things happen."
Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield had picked off a pass and was going the other way with the ball. Allen caught Louis not looking and threw a devastating block.
Allen left his feet, however, and therein lies the problem.
"You have to be careful about leaving your feet," Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. "Other than that, it was a good block. I didn't think it was a vicious block."
The block was vicious, but that wasn't the intent. Imagine the reaction and fine had Ndamukong Suh been involved.
Anyone who suggests Allen is dirty or actively tried to hurt Louis is severely misguided.