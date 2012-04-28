Janoris Jenkins, Jeff Fisher diss Pacman comparisons

NEW YORK -- We noted Friday night that the St. Louis Rams weren't afraid to roll the dice by drafting cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Just don't tell Jenkins he's another Pacman Jones.
"I mean, no, because I never shot up a strip club or nothing like that," Jenkins told Sirius XM NFL Radio, via ProFootballTalk.com.
Jenkins said teams that passed on him are "gonna pay," and the Rams clearly agree. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the team debated whether or not to keep Jenkins on their draft board last week, but obviously decided he was worth taking.
"I'm not anticipating any issues whatsoever with Janoris," Fisher said. "OK? I'm not. 'Pac' checked out pretty good in all our background checks. He had one minor issue as a (college) freshman. His issues came after he got into the league. Janoris, again we're not concerned about him. He's a first-round talent."
The Rams believe their veteran coaching staff can lead Jenkins in the right direction. Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports was behind the scenes in the Rams' draft room again in an article well worth reading. After Jenkins was drafted, Fisher addressed the room.
"OK, there's some controversy about this pick, as you know," Fisher said. "He is very talented, and he can help us. So we're all on the same page, right?"
The room answered as one: "Yes!"
"He is a football player. And he is a Ram," Fisher exclaimed.