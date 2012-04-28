Around the League

Presented By

Janoris Jenkins, Jeff Fisher diss Pacman comparisons

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 02:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NEW YORK -- We noted Friday night that the St. Louis Rams weren't afraid to roll the dice by drafting cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Just don't tell Jenkins he's another Pacman Jones.

"I mean, no, because I never shot up a strip club or nothing like that," Jenkins told Sirius XM NFL Radio, via ProFootballTalk.com.

Jenkins said teams that passed on him are "gonna pay," and the Rams clearly agree. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the team debated whether or not to keep Jenkins on their draft board last week, but obviously decided he was worth taking.

Jeff Fisher also didn't love the comparisons to Jones, whom he coached in Tennessee.

"I'm not anticipating any issues whatsoever with Janoris," Fisher said. "OK? I'm not. 'Pac' checked out pretty good in all our background checks. He had one minor issue as a (college) freshman. His issues came after he got into the league. Janoris, again we're not concerned about him. He's a first-round talent."

The Rams believe their veteran coaching staff can lead Jenkins in the right direction. Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports was behind the scenes in the Rams' draft room again in an article well worth reading. After Jenkins was drafted, Fisher addressed the room.

"OK, there's some controversy about this pick, as you know," Fisher said. "He is very talented, and he can help us. So we're all on the same page, right?"

The room answered as one: "Yes!"

"He is a football player. And he is a Ram," Fisher exclaimed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW