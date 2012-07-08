Around the League

Presented By

Janoris Jenkins' agent: No pre-draft verbal agreement

Published: Jul 08, 2012 at 01:57 AM

St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins, taken in the second round of April's draft, is one of the 32 unsigned rookies.

Darlington: College pride

NFL rookies would have loved to participate in a college football playoff. Jeff Darlington relays some major trash talk. More ...

Last week, Jason Cole of Yahoo! Sports reported that Jenkins was in a dispute with the Rams over a pre-draft verbal agreement that Jenkins, who has had off-field issues during his college career, would hire a business manager, specifically Lou Taylor of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, to advise him on his finances.

Such an arrangement would impermissible under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. As such, Jenkins' representatives say the pre-draft verbal agreement with the Ramsis fictional.

"At no point before, during or after the 2012 NFL draft was there ever any promise from us to the Rams that Janoris would hire a specific financial adviser," Jenkins' agent, Malik Shareef of Dimensional Sports, said in a statement to Scout.com on Saturday.

Both Yahoo! Sports and Scout.com report that Jenkins had already hired a financial adviser, Rich DeLuca of Merrill Lynch, to oversee his new-found wealth. As the No. 39 pick in this year's draft, Jenkins' four-year contract has an expected value in the $5 million range with a signing bonus of $2,082,924.

In addition to his financial adviser, the Rams reportedly might also seek to defer a good portion of Jenkins' signing bonus, which would not violate the CBA and would be consistent with how they've handled rookie contracts in this and previous seasons.

The Rams had three picks in the top 40. According to a source with knowledge of the signed contracts for first-round defensive tackle Michael Brockers and second-round wide receiver Brian Quick, a portion of their signing bonuses, just over 25 percent for Quick and over 50 percent for Brockers, have been deferred to 2013. Given Jenkins' past, the Rams are likely looking to defer as much of his bonus as possible.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW