Janoris Jenkins' agent: No pre-draft verbal agreement

The Rams had three picks in the top 40. According to a source with knowledge of the signed contracts for first-round defensive tackle Michael Brockers and second-round wide receiver Brian Quick, a portion of their signing bonuses, just over 25 percent for Quick and over 50 percent for Brockers, have been deferred to 2013. Given Jenkins' past, the Rams are likely looking to defer as much of his bonus as possible.