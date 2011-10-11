James uses social media to glean info on NFL league calendar

We haven't reached the stage where we take a potential LeBron James NFL career even remotely seriously, but it remains our duty to monitor the situation.
The latest comes by way of a Twitter message from the Miami Heat star to ESPN senior writer John Clayton.
Who is the NFL's LeBron?
"@ClaytonESPN When is the deadline for a team to sign a free agent?" James or a well-compensated handler typed.
Clayton then gave the two-time MVP the skinny on the NFL calendar.
"LeBron, sorry to get back to you so late," Clayton tweeted. "Trade deadline next Tuesday 4 p.m. Free agency goes until last team is eliminated. Game on."
Clayton followed that with a couple more messages that went unanswered by James because, well, communications between LeBron James and John Clayton happen about as often as Halley's Comet sightings.
If you're following LeBron's forbidden football dance as closely as us, you'll remember a week ago when James practiced in full pads with the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary varsity football team.
At the time, it seemed like a really heightened case of a guy not ready to let go of his high school glory years, but after dominating a bunch of teenagers, James took to his Twitter page to elaborate.
"Just got done practicing with the St.V Varsity football team, full pads and all," he tweeted. "Felt great being back on the field. Should I?"
We think he should. With the first two weeks of the NBA regular season already toast because of labor strife, James really could use a replacement revenue stream. That's not true, but just play along.