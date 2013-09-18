James Starks will be Green Bay Packers' starting RB

Starks' emergence could change how this backfield looks the rest of the year. McCarthy initially planned to have Lacy and DuJuan Harris as a 1-2 punch. Perhaps it will be Lacy and Starks, once Lacy is healthy. McCarthy must be tempted to rest Lacy with a Week 4 bye coming up. McCarthy also indicated that rookie Johnathan Franklin probably will get some work this week after improving in practice.