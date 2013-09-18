James Starks will be Green Bay Packers' starting RB

James Starks will have another chance to be the Green Bay Packers' starting running back. If he plays like he did last week, he could keep the job for a while.
Coach Mike McCarthy announced at his Wednesday news conference that Starks will get the nod against the Cincinnati Bengals, noting that regular starter Eddie Lacy is "making progress" after suffering a concussion in last week's win over the Washington Redskins. Lacy is attending team meetings, but he still has tests to pass before he's cleared to play.
Whether Lacy returns or not, Starks will start this week after rushing for 132 yards against the Redskins. The performance was reminiscent of Starks' excellent stretch late in the 2009 season, when he helped the Packers win the Super Bowl. Starks was decisive Sunday, charging through some large holes provided by the Packers' offensive line and Aaron Rodgers' great passing day.
Starks' emergence could change how this backfield looks the rest of the year. McCarthy initially planned to have Lacy and DuJuan Harris as a 1-2 punch. Perhaps it will be Lacy and Starks, once Lacy is healthy. McCarthy must be tempted to rest Lacy with a Week 4 bye coming up. McCarthy also indicated that rookie Johnathan Franklin probably will get some work this week after improving in practice.
Cornerback Casey Hayward (hamstring) was declared out this week, as expected. Tight end Jermichael Finley (toe) missed practice Wednesday just like last week. He looked just fine against the Redskins, so fantasy leaguers shouldn't be too concerned.