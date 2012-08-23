James Starks in danger of not making Packers?

New Green Bay Packers running back Cedric Benson has arrived at Lambeau Field and is ready to "put a licking" on his former team Thursday night when the Packers take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Benson is in position to open the season as the Packers' starting running back, while second-year pro Alex Green continues to pick up his workload coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Green will be a factor.
However, the guy that used to be the presumptive No. 1 back could be left out in the cold. Rob Reischel of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel projected the Packers' 53-man roster Thursday and left James Starks off the team. Starks is struggling with turf toe, and there are legitimate questions if he can ever stay healthy enough to be a lead running back.
Cutting Starks would surprise us. The Packers aren't exactly deep at the position, so it would be odd to release one of their most talented players there. Reischel also projects that the team will get rid of backup quarterback Graham Harrell in favor of a veteran to be named/acquired later. That would go against general manager Ted Thompson's usual approach, but another poor preseason game out of Harrell could give Thompson no choice.