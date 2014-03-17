James Starks, Green Bay Packers reportedly have deal

The Julius Peppers outlier notwithstanding, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson places more emphasis on re-signing his own players than importing big-name free agents.
The latest to return to Green Bay is running back James Starks, who agreed to terms late Monday night, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Starks, 28, stood just outside Around The League's original list of the top 101 free agents for 2014. He was slated to make his first free-agent visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.
Sporting fresh legs after being relegated to a change-of-pace role behind Offensive Rookie of the YearEddie Lacy, Starks averaged a career-high 5.5 yards per on 89 carries last season.
He finally showed the burst and big-play ability that had been missing since the 2010 postseason.
Coach Mike McCarthy boasted after the season that his team now runs the ball as well as "anybody in the league."
With Starks back in the fold, promising 2013 fourth-round draft pick Johnathan Franklin on the development trail and McCarthy favoriteDuJuan Harris returning from injury, the Packers can stake a legitimate claim to the NFL's deepest and most versatile backfield.
The "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the latest free agency moves and highlights a few under-the-radar signings.