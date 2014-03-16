James Jones wants to play with Cam Newton, Panthers

Entering free agency, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones told Around The League's Dan Hanzus that the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargerswere on his radar as potential landing spots.
Faced with an apparently quiet market for his services, Jones now tells ESPN's Josina Anderson he wants to play for the team with the most glaring wide-receiver vacancy in the league.
"I would love the opportunity to play for the Carolina Panthers," Jones said Sunday. "I would love to play with Cam (Newton)."
This message was approved by Jones' agent, no doubt.
There's reason to believe the interest is mutual even if the sides have yet to discuss contract parameters. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported late last week the Panthers were "lurking" on Jones after releasing Steve Smith.
Outside of the New York Jets' interest prior to signing Eric Decker, Jones has not been publicly connected to any other teams.
The last time the open market approached Jones' availability with a collective shoulder shrug, he ended up re-signing with the Packers. Easily the best receiver available entering the second week of free agency, Jones ought to do better this time around.
