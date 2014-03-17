James Jones signs three-year contract with Raiders

James Jones might have loved the chance to play in Carolina, but he's found a home in the Black Hole.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the veteran wide receiver has agreed to a three-year, $11.3 million contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to a source informed of the move. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the agreement, and the team later confirmed that Jones had signed.
The move reunites Jones with Reggie McKenzie, the Raiders general manager who previously worked in the Green Bay Packers' front office.
Jones played through nagging injuries last season, but still set career highs in catches (59) and yards (817). He's just one year removed from leading the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions in 2012.
The signing represents a homecoming for Jones, who was born in San Jose and played college ball at San Jose State. He told Around The League earlier this month he saw the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers as good fits on the open market, and he was also open to the idea of "coming back home."
Now he is. Jones, 30, fills a major void for a Raiders offense that lacks proven wide receivers. Jones now sits at the top of a Raiders depth chart that includes Denarius Moore, Rod Streater and Andre Holmes.
The "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the free agency moves and hands out a fleet of high-octane sandwiches.