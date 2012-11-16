Around the League

Presented By

James Jones: Green Bay Packers are no finesse team

Published: Nov 16, 2012 at 01:01 AM

Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones is on pace for a career year with 40 receptions for 462 yards. His eight touchdowns are already a career high. Fans questioned his hands after a series of drops in 2010, but he shook that reputation. Jones doesn't have a single drop in 2012, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tyler Dunne.

Rapoport: Week 11 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

What's the best game on the Week 11 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...

Jones made an appearance on "NFL AM" and was asked if the Packers deserve to be called a finesse team.

"We're a fast-paced offense," Jones said. "We like to throw the ball around the field. Our running game is not like Houston Texans' running game, but we run it when we have to.

"But finesse, that sounds like we're not a tough ballclub. And we're a tough ballclub. We just slang it around the field pretty good because we've got a pretty good guy back there throwing the ball."

Jones also talked about Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Last Thanksgiving, Suh stomped on Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith after a play and was ejected. Suh has been tabbed the NFL's dirtiest player.

"As we all seen the play, it was kind of dirty," Jones said. "But then we felt he didn't kind of own up to it. I guess he felt like he wasn't in the wrong.

"It definitely left a bad taste in our mouth. But it's football. Mistakes happen. You can't hold nothing against that one player. I wouldn't say he's dirty, dirty. He plays hard. He made a couple mistakes, but we can't hold it against him."

The best part of the interview was Jones talking about how blessed his family is -- and how he doesn't want any girls.

"Hopefully I'll be able to bless my son and my other son that comes and my other son that comes because we're not having any girls," Jones said with a laugh. "It's not a guarantee, but it's a prayer.

"Nah, I'm playing. (But girls are) a lot of trouble."

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE