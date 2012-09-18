James Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'a natural-born leader'

Blake Baratz, the agent to Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley, doesn't view quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a leader of men. Packers wide receiver James Jones has little doubt.
"He's a natural-born leader, not just by what he says but how he carries himself, how he plays the game, how he handles certain situations," Jones recently told the team's official site. "Everybody in this locker room looks up to him as a leader. Everybody in this locker room believes in him."
Jones found himself in the middle of a brewing controversy after Rodgers was picked on a pass intended for the wideout during the Packers' win over the Chicago Bears last Thursday. NFL Network cameras captured Rodgers steamed with Jones, but the receiver downplayed the confrontation.
"Me and A-Rod are way closer than that to let something like that come in between us," Jones said, noting that Rodgers apologized, but didn't need to. "We're out there trying to win the ballgame. It was my fault. I gave him mixed signals. We're all emotional out there.
"I'm not mad at him. We're trying to win. Get on me. I messed up."
Baratz, by way of Finley, might have a closer eye on this organization than some, but Jones -- who lives in that huddle with Rodgers -- is closer to the truth.