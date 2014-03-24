James Ihedigbo tweets he's agreed to join Detroit Lions

The veteran safety tweeted Tuesday night that he's agreed to join the Detroit Lions. The Baltimore Sun reports it's a two-year deal.
Ihedigbo started in all 16 games for the Ravens in 2013 and figures to line up next to Glover Quin in Detroit's defensive backfield. The 30-year-old turned in a solid season, tallying three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The Lions were in need of a safety with starting experience after they released Louis Delmas earlier this year, and the move makes sense given Ihedigbo's familiarity with new Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin (Austin was the Ravens' defensive backs coach the past two seasons.)
The Lions spent good money on Quinn last offseason to shore up a long-time problem area. They'll have to hope Ihedigbo will be a capable fill-in for Delmas.
