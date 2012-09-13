James Harrison, Troy Polamalu out of Steelers practice

Hours after Steelers linebacker James Harrison said he'd play in Sunday's home opener against the New York Jets, he missed yet another practice Thursday and he wasn't alone.
All-Pro safety Troy Polamalu also sat out the session, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, who told readers not to be surprised if both players are ruled out against the Jets.
Harrison has experienced discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee all week. Polamalu is nursing a calf injury.
Alan Robinson of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review talked with Polamalu after the loss to the Denver Broncos and saw no hint of an injury or discomfort on the part of the star defender. It's possible he's being rested -- the veteran often missed practice last season only to play Sundays -- but Dulac's tweet wasn't subtle.
There is some concern about the overall age of Pittsburgh's defense, but the more immediate concern is getting these veterans healthy on a team that rests at 0-1 heading into a critical weekend.