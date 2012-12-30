James Harrison's Pittsburgh Steelers era could be over

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that some inside the Steelers' organization do not believe the veteran outside linebacker will be back with the team in 2013.
Harrison, 34, has been a pass-rushing terror in coordinator Dick LeBeau's defense for years, but his dwindling durability and increasing age don't line up with the $6.57 million he's set to make next season.
Harrison will count $10 million against the salary cap in 2013, La Canfora reported, and the Steelers already have handed large extensions to linebackers LaMarr Woodley and Lawrence Timmons. Pittsburgh isn't interested in sinking a fortune into one position, so Harrison might be the odd man out.
Harrison first joined the Steelers in 2002 and became a full-time starter in 2007. The two-time All-Pro registered double-digit sacks three seasons in a row between 2008 and 2010, but he has been slowed by injuries over the past two seasons.