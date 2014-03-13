James Harrison released by Cincinnati Bengals

Harrison said goodbye to Bengals fans on Twitter on Thursday, and the team announced his release shortly afterward.
It's a surprising move. Harrison was mostly effective in a part-time role for the Bengals, but Marvin Lewis apparently wanted more out of him. It's also possible they felt that his prickly off-field personality wasn't worth managing for another season.
It wouldn't be a total shock if Harrison returned to Pittsburgh, assuming he's come to terms with his role as a backup. It also wouldn't be a shock if Harrison's career is over at 36 years old. The 2008 Defensive Player of the Year has had a great run after bouncing around and being released multiple times early in his career.