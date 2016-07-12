James Harrison denies PED allegations in sworn affidavit

Published: Jul 12, 2016 at 06:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

In a sworn affidavit sent to the NFL by the NFL Players Association, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison denied allegations made in an Al Jazeera America documentary that he was supplied performance-enhancing drugs.

Harrison, one of four active players the NFL plans to interview as part of its investigation into the PED allegations, stated in the affidavit obtained Tuesday by NFL Media's Mike Garafolo that he never met or had communication with Charles Sly, the intern pharmacist who told Al Jazeera America he supplied Harrison with PEDs.

"As a professional athlete, I have met thousands of people during my career," Harrison wrote in the affidavit, "but to the best of my knowledge and recollection, I have never met with the individual who is apparently named Charles Sly..."

Harrison goes on to state he doesn't know Sly and that he has had no form of communication with him. He also denied ingesting or being supplied the product Sly described as "Delta-2" in Al Jazeera America's documentary, which aired in December.

Sly recanted the statements he told Al Jazeera America when the report was made public. Retired Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, Green Bay Packers linebackers Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers and free agent Mike Neal were also named in the report.

Last month, Adolpho Birch, NFL senior vice president of labor policy and government affairs, informed the NFLPA that the league planned to interview Harrison, Matthews and Peppers on the first day of their respective training camps. Neal's interview was scheduled to take place on or before July 22.

In addition, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in June the NFL is planning to interview Manning.

McCarthy said at the time the interview process is one part of the NFL's investigation into the conclusions reached in the Al Jazeera America report.

"The NFLPA and NFL are obligated and have a shared responsibility to look into allegations that could impact the integrity of competition on the field and the health of our players," McCarthy said. "We have been obtaining and reviewing numerous records, conducting multiple interviews and working with other entities. We have made no conclusions but the report merits a review, including interviews with the players named."

In its letter accompanying the affidavit, the NFLPA reiterated its stance that the league "has not indicated its investigation has yielded any such credible evidence" to warrant an interview of Harrison.

The NFLPA also argued a player doesn't need to "agree to an in-person interview based upon random, verbal remarks or face discipline" for failing to cooperate with an investigation under the collective bargaining agreement or league drug policy.

Manning vehemently denied accusations in the report he used human-growth hormone or PEDs during his recovery from neck surgery in 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW