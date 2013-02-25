James Baker to lead Houston's bid to host Super Bowl in 2017

HOUSTON -- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker will lead Houston's bid to host the Super Bowl in 2017.
Baker will be the honorary chairman of the city's bid committee. He served as Secretary of State under President George H.W. Bush from 1989-92 and was Bush's chief of staff from August 1992 to January 1993.
NFL owners are expected to vote in May on host sites for the 2016 and 2017 Super Bowls. Miami and San Francisco are competing for the 2016 game, and the runner-up will compete against Houston for the 2017 game.
Reliant Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, was the site of the 2004 Super Bowl, with Tom Brady and New England defeating the Carolina Panthers.
