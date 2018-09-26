Jameis Winston organized practices with NFL vets during ban

Published: Sep 26, 2018 at 10:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Garafolo_1400x1000
Mike Garafolo

NFL Network Insider

TAMPA -- The texts came on Monday or Tuesday, much in the way a coach lays out the work week for his players leading up to that Sunday's game. It was the schedule for the practice week and Saturday's mock game, and the sender was Jameis Winston.

The Bucs' temporarily exiled quarterback vowed to himself he wouldn't let his teammates outwork him during his three-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. For that, he would need the help of about 20 to 25 players currently out of the NFL and looking for some good field work while trying to get their way back in the league. So Winston recruited those players, brought in his passing coach George Whitfield and longtime trainer Otis Leverette, scripted plays, headed to Tampa's Skyway Park and the University of South Florida fields and pretended to be the quarterback of a team for the three weeks Ryan Fitzpatrick got to do it for real.

All of it in the name of being ready once he returned to the team this week and to the practice field Wednesday.

"Team drills, 7-on-7, plays and stuff the Bucs are working on, we did it all. It was intense," veteran NFL wide receiver Louis Murphy said by phone Wednesday afternoon. "I helped out with the receivers and concepts because I know a little bit about what the Bucs are doing from my time there, but it was Jameis leading the way and we all followed his lead.

"It was all about staying positive through his downtime. He was just grinding. He looked great."

Winston's career is at a crossroads right now. The Bucs offered no guarantees he would reclaim his starting job and Fitzpatrick's play through the first three games (1,230 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions) has assured Winston will return as the backup this Sunday against the Bears, even if head coach Dirk Koetter continues to refuse to divulge his starter.

Part of the reason for the team's reluctance to declare Winston's job to be safe was they wanted to see how Fitzpatrick would play. The other part is they wanted to see how Winston would handle his suspension, which the NFL levied after an Uber driver accused Winston of groping her. (Winston apologized "for the position I put (the driver) in" and said he had eliminated alcohol from his life but did not admit to, or apologize for, the alleged groping.)

Koetter said on Wednesday that Winston returned to the team ready to perform and handled his suspension "like a pro."

While Winston will have to continue to prove he's worthy of being a franchise quarterback on and off the field, there's no question he made good use of the last three weeks on the practice field.

"I did my best impersonation of what it would be like as an in-season schedule being here," Winston told the media on Wednesday, in his first comments since returning from his suspension. "We did a lot of great things. After every practice I catered meals to my teammates just so I could have that team-building I missed here."

Winston bought those meals from different chain restaurants and even brought in a food truck one day. He provided the water and sports drinks during practices as well. All he asked in return was the players' best effort.

"I appreciate you coming out, but this isn't a jackaround session," Murphy recalls Winston telling them before the two- to three-hour practices.

Winston tried to recreate as much of the practice and game experience as he could. During "games," plays were radioed in from the sideline. Winston was the only participant in the practices to wear any equipment. Some days he wore just his helmet; on "game" days, he was fully padded.

"On 1 p.m. ET in Tampa, it's hot as heck," said Murphy, adding that he skipped only one practice during the three weeks because he was sore. "I told (Winston), 'Please don't fine me.'"

Murphy was the most experienced player on the field by far, though he said Winston received good looks from defenders such as Marko Myers, a rookie free agent who was with the Buccaneers in training camp. Murphy said he and Winston (teammates in Tampa in 2015) connected plenty on third downs and in the red zone, as situational football was a heavy emphasis for Winston in practice.

Winston said on Wednesday he pulled Murphy out of retirement to practice. But the 31-year-old Murphy, who was with the 49ers for seven games last season, insisted he still intends to play another two to three years. Surviving Winston's intense practices only helped validate his belief he still belongs in the NFL.

"I don't know what I'll do now" that Winston's practices are over, Murphy said with a laugh.

Winston was grateful for Murphy and the other players who showed up and helped him keep his mind and body on football for a few weeks.

"I love those guys, and I owe everything to them because they helped me prepare," Winston said. "It even boosted their confidence a little bit, getting a chance to work in an NFL system, go out there and compete against each other. It was practically like a little minicamp."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More