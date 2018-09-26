Jameis Winston organized practices with NFL vets during ban

The Bucs' temporarily exiled quarterback vowed to himself he wouldn't let his teammates outwork him during his three-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. For that, he would need the help of about 20 to 25 players currently out of the NFL and looking for some good field work while trying to get their way back in the league. So Winston recruited those players, brought in his passing coach George Whitfield and longtime trainer Otis Leverette, scripted plays, headed to Tampa's Skyway Park and the University of South Florida fields and pretended to be the quarterback of a team for the three weeks Ryan Fitzpatrick got to do it for real.