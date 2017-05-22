Jameis Winston or Andrew Luck: Which QB would you want going forward?

Jameis Winston and Andrew Luck were revealed at No. 57 and 51, respectively, in Monday night's edition of NFL Network's "The Top 100 Players of 2017." Although the pair of quarterbacks was kept out of the top 50, they both jumped up in the list, with Winston making his top-100 debut and Luck improving upon 2016's No. 92 ranking despite battling a shoulder injury last season.

Since each entered the league as No. 1 overall picks -- Winston in 2015 and Luck in 2012 -- their average numbers have been very similar.

Winston (average after two seasons): 4,066 passing yards, 25 TDs, 16 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage and 85.2 passer rating.
Luck (average after five seasons): 3,816 passing yards, 26 TDs, 14 INTs, 59.2 completion percentage and 87.3 passer rating.

After surveying what the two quarterbacks have accomplished in their young careers, which QB would you want going forward: Winston or Luck?

I went back and forth on this one for quite a while, but I'm going with Andrew Luck, simply because I've seen more. These two are relatively close in terms of production, but Luck has made three playoff appearances in five seasons. This league is all about getting to and winning the postseason, which gives the edge to Luck. Right now, I'm taking Jameis Winston, for two reasons. He has great leadership skills that can get the best out of an average team. That's not to say Andrew Luck, who has tremendous football knowledge and ability, can't do that, but he's struggled to stay healthy. The best thing a quarterback can do for his team is be available, in my experience. So far, Winston has done just that. As unathletic as Jameis Winston looks running, he's not going to force the issue. He has a veteran mind and from his rookie year to Year 3, he's learned to take what the defense gives him rather than go for the big play. I feel Luck does the opposite. He is always looking to make big plays downfield. Plus, Luck hasn't been healthy for awhile. If I'm selecting a quarterback solely on his individual attributes, I'm taking Andrew Luck. He has a better skill set and all the intangibles to lead a team deep in the playoffs. If you consider the teams in this question, I'd take Jameis Winston. Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter has done a good job calling plays, and the Bucs are built for winning right now. I'd rather have Andrew Luck. I think Jameis Winston is a good player, but if you give them an equal supporting cast, I think Luck has the better chance to win a Super Bowl. Both players are athletic, but I think Luck is more of a finished product than Winston, helped along by his having spent three years as a starter in college as opposed to Winston's two. We saw the impact of this when Luck took the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three NFL seasons. Winston hasn't had that kind of success yet. I think Andrew Luck is the better all-around quarterback, but I'm going with Jameis Winston, based on the amount of talent around him. Luck has been injured and has had to put the offense on his back. That's a lot of pressure. Winston doesn't have to do as much in the Bucs' offense and is more likely to stay healthy. Going forward, I'd roll with Winston.

