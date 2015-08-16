Jameis Winston calm after mediocre debut

Published: Aug 16, 2015 at 06:54 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- With his first preseason game complete, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston took little time getting ready for the team's flight back to Tampa on Saturday night, showering fast and wearing a simple red polo and a pair of jeans.

Winston walked casually to his postgame press conference, still calm and confident, still stoic despite the struggles that likely left plenty of fast-triggered critics debating whether the first overall pick is more comparable to Ryan Leaf or Jamarcus Russell.

"Just playing football," said Winston, responding to a reporter who asked what he liked about his performance. "Just going out there and balling out."

Wait, doesn't Winston realize he just played bad? Isn't he worried? Shouldn't he be harder on himself? Maybe stare toward the ground a little more, befuddled and humbled, while contemplating his existence on this Earth?

Oh, right. It's preseason.

If there's one lesson we should all take away from Winston's first preseason game, more importantly than the interception or the fumbled snaps or the misfired passes, it might be the rookie's approach toward the game. For a player long criticized in college because of a lack of self-awareness away from the field, he is incredibly conscious on it.

Like it or not, his casual demeanor following this forgettable preseason game is precisely the attitude his coaches and teammates want to see from him.

"I was looking in his eyes to see how he was feeling (after early struggles), and it didn't faze him," wide receiver Louis Murphy said. "He was looking ready to go.

"He was very confident and very poised in the huddle. On the drive we went down and scored, he said, 'We're going to get seven points on this drive.' And we went 90 yards. He took on a leadership role and he said those things in the huddle so guys could believe in him."

It is exactly the sentiment so many who played college ball with him will tell you about him, as well. And it's a lesson the NFL world must now learn before jumping to quick conclusions about his professional fate. Winston handles big moments better than small ones. Tempo fuels him. He thrives on high-energy situations.

"You know, the fans don't really get into the game that much," said Winston, almost surprised by a lack of crowd energy in Minneapolis that surely never existed in college.

Maybe that's the reason Winston played his best football Saturday backed into a third-and-14 situation, completing a 40-yard pass to Vincent Jackson. Maybe it's the reason when Tampa Bay went into a no-huddle offense he found a rhythm previously absent.

"We're good playing fast," Winston said. "When we picked up the tempo, and we got things rolling, it started going downhill. Offensive line did great. Everyone around me did great. When we pick up the intensity, we see what we're capable of. But we've got to keep getting better everyday."

This defense of Winston doesn't come lightly. Early in training camp, quite honestly, Winston looked borderline terrible. His passes lacked zip, accuracy or anything close to the resemblance of a first-overall pick's skill set. But more recently, he has stacked a few solid practices together, the type that would make any onlooker resist the urge to draw conclusions based on his earlier moments of befuddlement. His passes in practice have looked far cleaner, far crisper and far more accurate.

So if Saturday's preseason game was the first opportunity to watch Winston (likely true for anyone who hasn't visited Bucs' training camp), your criticism is sensible -- just like it probably wasn't wrong to raise a private eyebrow about those early practices. But it might still be wise to steer clear of overall, wide-scoping judgment.

Just as Winston did many times during his college career, his most vulnerable moments often led to his most successful.

"It's just one half," Winston said. "It's my first game -- it's our first game. This is their second game playing against a real opponent. I just love the fact that we're out there playing football -- and the fact that we get to play another day.

"We've got Cincinnati at home next week. This game is behind us. We're going to watch the film and get better -- and getting better is the main thing."

Winston, no doubt, has plenty of improvements to make. And it's not going to be easy with an offensive line that also needs to quickly improve. The good news for the Bucs? They drafted a quarterback who never expected it to come easy and seemingly has the work ethic to fight through it. The game, despite Saturday's struggles, does not seem too big for him from a mental standpoint. That, truly, is a critical aspect of this assessment.

"I wasn't nervous," Winston said. "Just very anxious. Of course, I had butterflies, but that's because I wanted to do the right thing."

Winston ultimately did the right thing: He didn't freak out based on a bad debut. This wasn't a wildly successful night, by any means. Nor was it a monstrous and alarming catastrophe.

Through it all, Winston stayed calm, and he moved on, casually and confident, back to Tampa for another week of preparation for the games that actually matter.

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @JeffDarlington.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW