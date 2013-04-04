JaMarcus Russell reportedly attracts NFL interest

Quarterbacks have nine lives in the NFL, but is JaMarcus Russell's comeback attempt being taken seriously by anyone?
"I've been following his comeback story pretty closely," one NFC scout told CBSSports.com's Mike Freeman on Thursday. "I think a lot of teams are. Good chance he gets a second shot."
Freeman reported Thursday that "more than a few teams" have been keeping an eye on Russell, who has slimmed down from a massive 315 pounds to 288 since beginning his workouts in February. Russell is aiming to chisel down to 270 pounds, but the issue of bulk isn't the only question surrounding the former Oakland Raiders passer.
Russell was a lazy, lethargic personality who sunk the Raiders' quarterback room and threw the Raiders off course for three seasons. It's intriguing to learn that any front office genuinely would consider adding Russell to the mix, but with at least half of the NFL searching for answers or upgrades under center, it's not surprising he's attracting some preliminary interest.
There aren't enough quarterbacks to go around, but whether a team is willing to pull the trigger on adding Russell to the mix is a different story. Russell was shuttled out of the NFL because he lacked heart and desire. Losing the weight is a nice start, but Russell hasn't proved he's capable of guiding an NFL franchise into battle.