JaMarcus Russell not wanted by Bears or Cardinals?

JaMarcus Russell, making an improbable comeback attempt, said this week that ideally, he will find a team that wants to groom him as a backup quarterback behind an established starter. One of Russell's mentors, former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia, targeted the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears as ideal fits.
Russell will have to look elsewhere.
ESPN Chicago's Michael C. Wright wrote Wednesday that the Bears are not "AT ALL interested in J'Marcus Russell. Not even remotely." (You know it's serious when all caps break out.)
The Cardinals apparently also are emphatic in their lack of interest regarding the former Oakland Raiders signal-caller. XTRA Sports 910 in Arizona reported Wednesday that the Cardinals have "zero" interest, which is no surprise considering the team has quality backups in Drew Stanton and Brian Hoyer behind starter Carson Palmer.
Russell hopes to work out privately for teams when he loses enough weight, but it's debatable if he'll get that opportunity.
Even if Russell had the greatest attitude possible and got into terrific shape, his reputation and body of work -- see what we did there? -- makes it hard to imagine any NFL team will give him another chance.