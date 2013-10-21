JaMarcus Russell 'not ready' to be option for NFL teams

If you're a JaMarcus Russell fan (which, truthfully, would be kind of weird) you were no doubt disappointed Monday.
The St. Louis Rams, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears are in the market for quarterback help right now, but Russell hasn't popped up as an option on the free-agent QB carousel.
According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, there's a reason for that. A source close to the player says Russell has been dealing with a knee issue and is not ready yet. His weight also continues to fluctuate, which has been an ongoing issue for the former first overall draft pick.
Russell's momentum toward an NFL comeback considerably has slowed since last spring. The quarterback shed 50 pounds earlier in the year through a strenuous conditioning program and had attracted significant interest from multiple teams.
A job never materialized, and now Russell finds himself back in the deep distance. Feel free to add Russell to the same company as Tim Tebow -- brand names with extremely limited appeal.