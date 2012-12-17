Jamal Anderson pleads guilty to reckless driving

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson pleaded guilty to reckless driving Monday in DeKalb County (Ga.) State Court and was sentenced to a year of probation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Anderson was ordered to pay a $700 fine and complete 64 hours of community service. He also must attend a defensive driving program and a drunk driving panel, his lawyer told the newspaper.
Anderson, who played eight NFL seasons with the Falcons, was arrested for driving under the influence on July 26 after a police officer witnessed him driving slowly and impeding traffic. The charge was later reduced to reckless driving. Michael Hawkins, Anderson's attorney, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution his client was tired and not under the influence of alcohol.
"I want to thank everyone who has supported me through this difficult time." Anderson said through his attorney, via The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. "From day one I have maintained my innocence to the DUI charge, and I am glad that charge was dismissed."
Anderson led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 1999 and was known for his "Dirty Bird" touchdown celebrations. He retired after suffering a knee injury during the 2001 season.