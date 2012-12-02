Jamaal Charles' wife, Jovan Belcher's girlfriend cousins

The shocking death of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher will affect the team's players and staff in many different ways. For running back Jamaal Charles, the tragedy hits particularly close to home.
NFL Network's Randy Moss reported Sunday on "NFL GameDay Morning" that Charles' wife was cousins with Kasandra Perkins, whom Belcher killed Saturday. Perkins was Belcher's girlfriend and the mother of his child, and she was introduced to the linebacker through Charles.
Chiefs quarterback Brady Quinn spoke about how difficult it would be for the team to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after Belcher and Perkins' deaths. That likely will be especially true for Charles.
It will be a very different and difficult Sunday in Kansas City.