Jamaal Charles suffers concussion in Chiefs' loss

The All-Pro running back exited Saturday's wild-card loss to the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a concussion on the game's opening drive.
Charles hit his helmet against the turf at the conclusion of a 7-yard run early in the first quarter. He stayed down momentarily before slowly walking off the field. After speaking with trainers, Charles was led to the locker room.
- Charles' backup, Knile Davis, replaced Charles in the lineup and played well before leaving with a knee injury in the second half.
- Cornerback Brandon Flowers was helped to the locker room in the third quarter. NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported that Flowers was evaluated for a concussion and did not return.
- The Colts were also hit with the injury bug, losing receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, who did not return with a hamstring injury.
- New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson was injured in the team's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday and is feared to have a torn pectoral muscle, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source who has spoken with the player. Haralson will have tests soon to confirm the severity of the injury.