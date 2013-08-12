Jamaal Charles strains foot; Chiefs say X-rays negative

Acquiring Alex Smith was nice, but running back Jamaal Charles is set to be the centerpiece of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. That's why any potential injury to Charles is bound to quicken the heart rate of Chiefs fans.
Charles left practice Monday, according to Adam Teicher of The Kansas City Star. The running back stopped at the team's medical tent before leaving the field on a cart. Coach Andy Reid said after practice that Charles has a strained foot, and X-rays were negative. That bodes well.
"We'll just see how he does. Precautionary measures," Reid said Monday, via The Associated Press. "We'll see how he does here in the next little bit -- see where he's at as far as pain or swelling."
Charles' status for Friday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers is uncertain, but Reid said, "If he's ready to go, he'll play."
We're not in the habit of updating every minor practice injury, but Charles is under a microscope because of his injury history. (Not to mention his place near the top of fantasy drafts across the country.)
The Chiefs did get some positive injury news Monday. No. 1 overall draft pick Eric Fisher was at practice after getting X-rays on his thumb during the team's preseason opener.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported later Monday that Charles is able to walk on his sprained foot but is having trouble pushing off the injury.