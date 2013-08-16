Jamaal Charles sits Kansas City Chiefs' preseason game

As expected, the star running back did not play in Friday night's preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Friday that Charles wasn't expected to play. Charles has been held out of practice since suffering a foot strain in practice Monday.
The move is precautionary. Rapoport said the running back would play if this were the regular season.
The bigger question is how much longer Charles will be kept on the sideline. The injury is considered day to day, a designation that's been known to linger.