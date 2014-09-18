Jamaal Charles returns to Kansas City Chiefs practice

When Andy Reid announced that Jamaal Charles is dealing with a high ankle sprain, the Kansas City Chiefs coach noted that it doesn't appear to be of the most serious variety.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the MRI came back "clean," with no significant ligament damage.
Charles consulted with the team trainer and went through position drills. We suspect he will be listed as a limited participant, trending toward a game-time decision against the Miami Dolphinson Sunday.
If Charles can't go, Knile Davis will carry the load -- as he did in impressive fashion at Denver last week. If Charles does suit up, he's unlikely to be saddled up as a workhorse.
Check back Friday for his official injury status.
