Jamaal Charles releases Jovan Belcher statement

"On behalf of the Perkins Family, we appreciate the outpouring of love and concern for our Kassandra "Kasi" Perkins," the statement read. "Our hearts are truly broken for Kasi was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother, cousin and friend. At this time we request the media respect our privacy during this difficult time as we grieve for our loved one. Please keep us in your hearts and prayers as well as the Belcher family for two lives were loss. Again we thank you for your support, our wish is for Kasi to be remembered for the love she shared with us all. Kasi will be truly missed!"