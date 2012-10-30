Jamaal Charles' lack of touches explained by Chiefs' OC

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gave the media the answer that coach Romeo Crennel couldn't.
Daboll was asked Tuesday why Jamaal Charles was given just five carries in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders. On Sunday, Crennel responded to the same question by stating he wasn't exactly sure, never the answer you want to hear from the guy at the top of the food chain.
Daboll shined light on the situation with some actual sentinent reasoning.
"Jamaal is a good player ... and give Oakland credit," Daboll said, via The Kansas City Star. "They did a nice job of stopping the run. We tried to move it some other ways. Every week is a new week.
"You go as the game develops. You try to run or pass based some on what you think you can do and some on what they're doing. If they're doing a good job of stopping the run over and over, we're going to try and move the ball in another fashion. If we're running the ball well, we'll continue to run the ball."
While we applaud Daboll for providing an actual explanation, it's still strange that Charles -- the team's most gifted playmaker by a long shot -- had just eight touches.
This wasn't a game that was 21-0 after the first quarter. The Chiefs remained within striking distance before Darrius Heyward-Bey's 32-yard touchdown catch gave the Raiders legitimate breathing room late in the third quarter.