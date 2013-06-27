Around the League

Jamaal Charles: Chiefs' offense 'about to be explosive'

Published: Jun 27, 2013 at 04:18 AM
The Kansas City Chiefsrecently imported Chris Ault, the godfather of the pistol offense, to help install the NFL's latest strategic craze. The offense is old hat for Jamaal Charles, who operated out of the pistol under offensive coordinator Chan Gailey and quarterback Tyler Thigpen in 2008.

Brandt: Big year for the Chiefs?

After just two wins in 2012, can the revamped Chiefs turn things all the way around in 2013? Gil Brandt says absolutely. More ...

"I ran it my rookie year and I love it," Charles said on NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Thursday. "I ain't never been around no offense that's about to be explosive and about to put me in space and making me make plays. I see Frank Gore had success with (the pistol) with the (San Francisco) 49ers. If he can have success, I hope I can have success as well."

The NFL's latest buzzword is "multiple," and the new Chiefs coaching staff plans to keep defenses guessing by utilizing their most dangerous offensive weapon in different alignments. Charles will line up as a traditional tailback, as the deep back in the pistol and split out wide at receiver.

Charles covered several other topics in Thursday's appearance on "NFL AM."

» On Andy Reid and the new offense: "He's a great coach. I ain't never been around no coach like that. ... I'm doing all kind of stuff in this offense right now. I don't want to tell the secret of what I'm doing ... just sit back and watch."

» Charles believes quarterback Alex Smith is "hungry" to get to the Super Bowl after losing his chance to start last season. "He looks real good," Charles said.

» Asked about Adrian Peterson and NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2013" list, Charles replied, "He should be No. 1. He came back (from injury) last year and went off and went crazy. ... AP, he carried his team to the playoffs and ran for 2,000 yards. Who does that?"

» Charles believes it's "possible" that he could join Peterson in the 2,000-yard club. "That's some pretty good guys in that club," Charles said. "Why not?"

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

