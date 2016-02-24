Jalen Ramsey, Carson Wentz, Braxton Miller take combine spotlight in Indy

This week, 331 prospects and all 32 NFL franchises are descending on Indianapolis for the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine. Friday through Monday, you can catch the on-field workouts live on NFL Network, starting at 9 a.m. ET each day.
As always, there are many intriguing storylines heading into the heart of draft season: Who will be the No. 1 overall pick? How do the top quarterbacks stack up? What are the deepest positions in this class? While the combine certainly won't provide all the answers, it will offer an opportunity to see all of the top prospects competing in drills and exercises against each other. With that in mind, which guy are you most excited to see work out at Lucas Oil Stadium?
I had a keen interest in seeing what Ole Miss WR
Laquon Treadwell would run in the 40-yard dash, but
he's opted out of the combine's marquee event, so I'll have to wait until his pro day. Speaking of the 40, will Ohio State athlete
Braxton Miller run a time that'll have people saying,
"He's clearly moved himself into the first round!"? We shall soon see ...
Seriously, though, Wentz looks like a more athletic
Joe Flacco on tape. But I need to see the arm live to compare the two. Same level of competition.
For an athlete like Oakman, the combine is an ideal venue at which to shine for NFL scouts.
That season opener against Virginia Tech turned out to be the highlight of his season -- Miller had 140 of his 601 total yards and two of his four total touchdowns that day -- but the skill set is ridiculous. Miller has speed and quickness, and he's built for this type of event. He'll need a great showing, as well. He spent his first three years of college playing quarterback, and his rawness as a receiver means he'll have to sell teams on his high ceiling.
With the football world on hand to see the top prospects show their stuff on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf, I believe
Ramsey will be the talk of the town when the combine concludes.