Jalen Ramsey, Carson Wentz, Braxton Miller take combine spotlight in Indy

Published: Feb 24, 2016 at 03:53 AM

This week, 331 prospects and all 32 NFL franchises are descending on Indianapolis for the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine. Friday through Monday, you can catch the on-field workouts live on NFL Network, starting at 9 a.m. ET each day.

As always, there are many intriguing storylines heading into the heart of draft season: Who will be the No. 1 overall pick? How do the top quarterbacks stack up? What are the deepest positions in this class? While the combine certainly won't provide all the answers, it will offer an opportunity to see all of the top prospects competing in drills and exercises against each other. With that in mind, which guy are you most excited to see work out at Lucas Oil Stadium?

My answer is the easy one, the one name that continues to come up as "the guy to see," and that's Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey. If the combine is indeed football's version of the Olympics, then he would be the odds-on favorite for the gold medal in this version of the decathlon.

I had a keen interest in seeing what Ole Miss WR Laquon Treadwell would run in the 40-yard dash, but he's opted out of the combine's marquee event, so I'll have to wait until his pro day. Speaking of the 40, will Ohio State athlete Braxton Miller run a time that'll have people saying, "He's clearly moved himself into the first round!"? We shall soon see ... This one is easy for me: Carson Wentz. I have never seen a first-round QB from North Dakota State!

Seriously, though, Wentz looks like a more athletic Joe Flacco on tape. But I need to see the arm live to compare the two. Same level of competition. Baylor DE Shawn Oakman isn't in the first-round conversation because of on-field inconsistency, but by the time he leaves Indianapolis, he should be in the conversation about which players performed best at the combine. He measured nearly 6-foot-8 and 269 pounds at the Senior Bowl and looked as lean as an outside linebacker. He's been known to show off some freakish weight-room feats on his social media accounts, and you can be sure there won't be many players of his weight that run a faster 40-yard dash.

For an athlete like Oakman, the combine is an ideal venue at which to shine for NFL scouts. Braxton Miller looked like the best player in the country when he debuted as a wide receiver for Ohio State last fall. The interesting question is whether he'll make as strong a first impression when he works out at the combine.

That season opener against Virginia Tech turned out to be the highlight of his season -- Miller had 140 of his 601 total yards and two of his four total touchdowns that day -- but the skill set is ridiculous. Miller has speed and quickness, and he's built for this type of event. He'll need a great showing, as well. He spent his first three years of college playing quarterback, and his rawness as a receiver means he'll have to sell teams on his high ceiling. I know a lot of people are talking about Ezekiel Elliot, but I'm interested in seeing what Alabama's Kenyan Drake does this weekend. He gets knocked because of his somewhat-upright running style, but I'm curious to see his mechanics and how fast he is. I like to look at not just the 40-yard dash, but how guys transition in and out of speed and cuts in the agility drills. You can tell a lot about an athlete by what you see in those drills, which sometimes gets hidden in college tape. With that, I think NFL team scouts and general managers get a good understanding of a player's athleticism and if his college tape will transfer to the NFL. I'm most excited to see Jalen Ramsey's workout in Indianapolis. The Florida State standout is not only the best pure football player in this draft, but he is a freakish athlete with physical tools that scouts and coaches covet in blue-chip prospects. From his length to his speed and explosiveness, he is an Olympic athlete running around in pads. Moreover, he is a versatile defender with a knack for playmaking and a competitive spirit that should make him an impact player from Day 1.

With the football world on hand to see the top prospects show their stuff on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf, I believe Ramsey will be the talk of the town when the combine concludes. I'm curious to see how Derrick Henry does on the speed and agility drills because his size (6-foot-2.5, 247 pounds at combine) already makes him an ideal power back. If he can go out there and "wow" scouts, he might be the golden goose, the type of player who can change an organization.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

