Jalen Hurts plays in Senior Bowl with 'heavy heart'

Pamela Hurts said her father had battled dementia in recent years and his health had declined. Jalen Hurts -- who was born and raised in the Houston area -- hadn't seen his grandfather as often in recent years while attending and playing at the University of Alabama and University of Oklahoma, but would connect often via FaceTime to check up on him and visited whenever possible. Pamela Hurts isn't sure how much her father remembered, but she knows he was very proud of his grandson.