Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons agree to terms

Top 2014 NFL Draft picks continue to sign their rookie contracts with no drama or fuss. We're almost at the point that top 10 picks signing their deals is barely news at all.
First-round draft pick signing tracker
No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney has yet to sign with the Texans. Find out which first-rounders have contracts secured. More...
Wednesday's first-rounder to agree to terms: Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews. General manager Thomas Dimitroff has indicated that the No. 6 overall pick is expected to begin his career at right tackle. We wouldn't be surprised to see Matthews challenge Sam Baker at left tackle sooner than later considering Baker is coming off an injury-plagued, ineffective season.
Matthews has experience playing at right tackle at Texas A&M, so it should be a smooth transition for him. His addition should improve a tackle situation that was embarrassing for the Falcons last year, torpedoing their chances for a consistent passing game. As Matthews is perhaps the most "pro-ready" offensive lineman in the draft, we'd expect the Falcons to lean on his versatility throughout his career.
The Falcons also announced they agreed to terms with second-round pick defensive end Ra'Shede Hageman on Wednesday.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the big news and begins the search for the new Team of ATL.