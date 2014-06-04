Jake Long to start Rams training camp on PUP list?

While coach Jeff Fisher fully expects quarterback Sam Bradford to be back under center in Week 1, the St. Louis Rams aren't quite as optimistic about left tackle Jake Long's recovery from ACL surgery.
A Rams source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday it's too early to know if Long will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.
Long is "doing well," per the source, but is a candidate to start camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Because he had to wait for his torn MCL to heal, Long didn't go under the knife until late January. He's less than five months removed from reconstructive surgery.
The Rams did well to cover their bases should Long struggle to recapture last year's top-notch form. Starting guard Rodger Saffold can be shifted to Bradford's blindside if necessary, with freshly signed veteran guard Davin Joseph sliding in opposite mauling No. 2 overall draft pickGreg Robinson.
Even if Long's play falls off a bit this season, the offensive line is in better shape as a unit.
*The latest "Around The League Podcast" picks their favorites for Comeback Player of the Year and takes listener calls. *