Jake Long signs $34M contract with St. Louis Rams

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported late Sunday night that Long and the Rams have agreed to a new deal, according to a club source. The contract is for four years and $34 million, with incentives that might push it to $36 million, according to the source. Breer also reports that $16 million is guaranteed at signing, with another $4 million guaranteed if he is on the roster at the start of the 2014 league year.