Jake Long placed on Miami Dolphins' injured reserve

For the second consecutive season, Miami Dolphins left tackle Jake Long will end his season on injured reserve.
The team confirmed the move on Tuesday. It was reported Monday by NFL.com's Jeff Darlington that the Dolphins feared Long had suffered torn triceps in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the New England Patriots.
Long landed on IR late last season with a torn biceps muscle.
The injury concludes perhaps the worst season of Long's career. According to ProFootballFocus.com, Long is ranked 47th out 75 tackles this season. By comparison, Long was ranked 21st in 2011, second in 2010 and second again in 2009.