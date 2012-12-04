Around the League

Jake Long placed on Miami Dolphins' injured reserve

Published: Dec 04, 2012 at 11:35 AM

For the second consecutive season, Miami Dolphins left tackle Jake Long will end his season on injured reserve.

The team confirmed the move on Tuesday. It was reported Monday by NFL.com's Jeff Darlington that the Dolphins feared Long had suffered torn triceps in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the New England Patriots.

Long landed on IR late last season with a torn biceps muscle.

The injury concludes perhaps the worst season of Long's career. According to ProFootballFocus.com, Long is ranked 47th out 75 tackles this season. By comparison, Long was ranked 21st in 2011, second in 2010 and second again in 2009.

The Dolphins now have a very interesting decision on their hands. Long's rookie deal expires at the end of the season and he could become a free agent. It would cost the Dolphins $15 million to retain Long with the franchise tag, an expensive move for a player who might be in decline.

Then again, Long plays a premium position, is still just 27 and is sure to attract plenty of attention if he reaches free agency. The Dolphins might do well to lock up the four-time Pro Bowler and give themselves another season to evaluate a potentially longer investment.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

