Jake Long might have torn triceps, Miami Dolphins fear

The Miami Dolphins' uphill battle for playoff contention might have taken a major hit during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the New England Patriots.
If tests Monday confirm those fears, Long's season will be over. An MRI is scheduled for Monday, but one source told Darlington, "It doesn't look good."
Long is a free agent after the season, and if he can't play again this season, there's an outside chance he could have taken his last snap as a Dolphin.
Long, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, hasn't played well this season, but we'd guess the Dolphins still could use their franchise tag on him. They can take a look at how Jonathan Martin, normally Miami's right tackle, would fare on the left side in the meantime.