Jake Long, James Laurinaitis: Contracts not an issue

Long is scheduled to earn $11.2 million in base salary this season and could receive the franchise tag next offseason, which would cost the Dolphins $15.36 million (120 percent of Long's cap number). Long is represented by Tom Condon -- who as one of the top quartderback agents (e.g. Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Eli Manning) in the business -- is used to negotiating contracts with plenty of zeroes in the total value and has done big-money deals for Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil and Tennessee Titans guard Steve Hutchinson.