Jake Long deciding over Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams

For Jake Long, it appears that it's come down to a fresh start with the St. Louis Rams or a return to the Miami Dolphins.
According to NFL.com's Albert Breer, Long is back home in Florida making a decision. His eventual signing should spark further movement on the offensive tackle market. Fellow free-agent tackles Andre Smith and Sebastian Vollmer are represented by the same firm as Long.
ESPN reported early on Friday morning that the Dolphins were making a "strong push" to re-sign Long, who entered the market looking for an annual salary that matched the $11 million he averaged over the first five years of his career.
He's unlikely to sniff that, no matter where he ends up.