Jake Locker to have shoulder surgery Wednesday

While the NFL community focused on Robert Griffin III's knee surgery, Jake Locker quietly is scheduled to go under the knife, The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt reported Wednesday.
The Tennessee Titans quarterback missed five games, but he finished the season as he played through two shoulder separations.
The surgery will be on Locker's left, non-throwing shoulder.
Locker threw for 2,176 yards and 10 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in his first full year as the Titans' starter. The team hopes he has recovered by May.