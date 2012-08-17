Jake Locker struggles, makes tough call for Titans

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak said earlier this offseason that he plans to settle on his starting quarterback by the third week of the preseason. After Friday night, that decision isn't any easier.
Jake Locker could have sewn up the starting job simply by not faceplanting in his first NFL start. He had a nightmarish performance.
The numbers were gruesome: 4-of-11 passing for 21 yards and an interception. Locker also rushed for 24 yards on two carries, which helped the Titans put together a touchdown drive capped by Chris Johnson's great running.
The knock on Locker coming out of college was his accuracy. That was a problem Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He sailed a number of passes. One of them was picked off on a very poor decision where Locker pump faked, then threw across his body.
Locker was in almost the entire first half and left with a 20-7 lead because of turnovers, the Titans' defense and running game. Hasselbeck played a quarter and moved the ball on all three of his drives, although the Titans only came away with three points. Hasselbeck finished 4-of-5 passing for 29 yards in the Titans' 30-7 victory.
Conventional wisdom before this game said that Locker was winning this battle. If Munchak was looking for an excuse to start Hasselbeck, the coach has one now. We should find out soon enough.