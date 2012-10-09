Jake Locker returning to Tennessee Titans in Week 7?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker isn't healthy enough to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, but his return is not far off.
Coach Mike Munchak said Locker's separated left shoulder, suffered against the Houston Texans last month, should be ready for Tennessee's Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills.
"Jake is getting better, no doubt about that. The last couple of days he feels a lot better," Munchak told the Tennessean on Monday. "We'll hold him and start thinking about the next game."
This might be a case of fortunate timing for the second-year passer. Few teams have helped quarterbacks back to health in the fashion of this Bills defense, the first to allow 550-plus yards in two straight games since the 1950 N.Y. Yanks -- that's right, we said the 1950 N.Y. Yanks.