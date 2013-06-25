Jake Locker like young Big Ben, Nate Washington says

"I was there in Ben's second year, and right away you kind of understood that -- even in his second year -- he was gonna be a good quarterback, a guy that could make plays," Washington told Terry McCormick of TitanInsider. "That's the same thing with Jake. He's a guy who can make plays. I tell everybody all the time, this is football, and it's a gladiator sport, but it's not a dumb man's sport."