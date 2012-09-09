Jake Locker leaves game; New England Patriots defeat Tennessee Titans

Notes: Patriots coach Bill Belichick got his 193rd career victory, tying him for eighth all-time with Chuck Knox. ... Brady became the 14th player with 40,000 yards passing in his career. He has 40,215 yards, just shy of Johnny Unitas (40,239) for 13th. ... Brady now has sole possession of fifth for career wins by a quarterback with 125. ... Brady is 5-1 against Tennessee and has 10 touchdowns with no interceptions in those games. ... Titans linebacker Colin McCarthy had a walking boot on his right foot but said he'll be OK.