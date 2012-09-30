Jake Locker injures shoulder in Tennessee Titans' loss

The Tennessee Titans went into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans without their best receiver, Kenny Britt.
Before the first quarter was over, quarterback Jake Locker left the game with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder.
Locker went to the locker room after being injured, but he returned to the sideline in his street clothes with his left arm in a sling during the second quarter, NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported from Reliant Stadium. The Titans called Locker's status questionable, but he didn't return to the game.
Locker was hit hard by Glover Quin on a Houston safety blitz. Quin hammered Locker in the right shoulder, but the quarterback wasn't moving his left shoulder as trainers escorted him to the locker room.
Backup Matt Hasselbeck took over for Locker on the next play and went 17-of-25 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions that the Texans returned for scores.
Locker separated his left shoulder in the season opener, and Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean guessed it might have popped out again.
UPDATE: Titans coach Mike Munchak said after the 38-14 loss that Locker will be evaluated and the team will look into whether he needs to be shut down this week, according to TitanInsider.