Jairus Byrd unlikely to be traded by Bills at low value

Published: Sep 05, 2013 at 09:53 AM
Although "ill will remains" between Byrd and the Buffalo Bills organization, this does not appear to be a case of the franchise player forcing a trade.

Contrary to a previous report, club and league sources told NFL Media's Albert Breer on Thursday that Byrd hasn't been actively pursuing a trade of late, though he wouldn't be opposed to one. The Bills have no issue with Byrd's handling of the situation at this point.

Byrd's agent, Eugene Parker, later confirmed Breer's report. "There is no truth to the rumor we are actively seeking a trade at this time," Parker said, via WGRZ-TV.

Per Breer, the front office isn't inclined to trade Byrd while his perceived value is so low. Two league executives described a potential Byrd trade as "unlikely," according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, citing Byrd's health questions and the inability to work out a contract extension until after the season.

Rapoport counts only 11 teams that can afford to take on Byrd's $6.9 million contract. One team to watch is Philadelphia, as Chip Kelly coached Byrd at Oregon and the Eagles have a glaring need at safety.

If the Eagles do have a genuine interest in Byrd, don't look for a trade to go down in the next few weeks.

Bills coach Doug Marroneisn't prepared to rule out Byrd for Sunday's season opener versus the New England Patriots, but the news on the safety's health isn't getting any better.

Byrd revealed Thursday that his plantar fasciitis injuryaffects both feet and has been an issue going back to last season.

Rapoport reported earlier in the week that Byrd is expected to miss Sunday's game due to the injury.

If Byrd is ready for a fresh start in another city, he's going to have to get back on the field to provide evidence in the form of game tape that his feet won't pose a season-long problem. He has eight weeks before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

