Jairus Byrd not on Bills' trade block, but GM will listen

As the Buffalo Bills wait for Jairus Byrd to make his season debut this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, questions surrounding the safety's future continue to swirl.
"Our focus right now is Jairus getting on the field and playing the best he can for the Buffalo Bills," Whaley said Thursday, per The Associated Press. "We are not actively on the phone hammering out trying to look for a trade. By the same token, (team president) Russ Brandon would listen if someone wanted to trade.
"So if the phone rings, we're going to listen. But that doesn't mean we're out trying to trade."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that Byrd wasn't demanding a trade, but he would be open to moving to a new team.
Byrd wants a long-term contract for top-five money at his position next year. He signed a $6.9 million franchise-tag tender prior to this season. Whaley used the popular "you can never say never" line to describe whether the team would make an effort to bring Byrd back.
Byrd has missed the first five weeks of the season due to a plantar fasciitis injury. He has been a full participant in practice this week.
Trade or not, as it now stands, it doesn't sound like Byrd will remain in Buffalo much longer.